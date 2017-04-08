Zero waste advocacy group EcoWaste Coalition also calls on Filipinos to observe 'climate-friendly' practices this coming Holy Week

MANILA, Philippines – Zero waste advocacy group EcoWaste Coalition on Saturday, April 8 called on Filipinos to observe "low-emission, climate-friendly, and trash-free practices" this coming Holy Week.

"Please do not throw or abandon your discards on the road, park, beach and churchyard. If there are no bins available, kindly bring your discards home for composting, recycling or proper disposal," EcoWaste Coalition said in a statement.

The group also asked politicians to skip the "Happy Easter" tarpaulin greetings this year, as these only add to street clutter and the garbage that will need disposal after Holy Week.

How can one observe a "low-carbon, zero-waste" Holy Week? Below are some tips from EcoWaste Coalition:

Abstain from, or permanently give up, acts that tend to degrade and dirty the environment such as plastic bag use, littering, waste burning, etc.

Walk, bike or take public transportation to churches for the Visita Iglesia (church visits). Use recycled materials for makeshift huts for the reading, chanting or singing of the Passion of Christ (Pabasa). If painting is desired, use lead-safe decorative paints. Serve food for the penitential "Caridad" (food sharing) in reusable containers that can be washed and reused all over again.

Take part in making the penitential "Alay-Lakad" to Antipolo City on Maundy Thursday litter-free. Pick up the trash along the route as part of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) rites in the neighborhood. Adorn floats for the Santo Entierro (Holy Interment) on Good Friday with longer-lasting mercury-free LED lamps and with locally-sourced flowers and plants. Celebrate the Salubong at dawn on Easter Sunday without lighting firecrackers and fireworks.

Ensure that Easter fun games and activities are simple and not wasteful. Gather old and used items in good condition and donate to "Segunda Mana," the special donations-in-kind program of Caritas Manila. Quiet down and opt for "staycation" at home for a meaningful bonding time with family members.

For those going for out-of-town vacation, take the following eco-mantra to heart: "Take nothing but pictures, leave nothing but footprints, kill nothing but time."

– Rappler.com