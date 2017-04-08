Regalado Highway will be partially closed from Bristol Street to Commonwealth Avenue, from April 17 to June 16 for Phase 1 of the construction

MANILA, Philippines – Some lanes of Regalado Highway will be partially closed starting April 17 due to the construction of the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 7, the EEI Corporation said Friday, April 7.

According to a traffic advisory sent to the media, Regalado Highway will be partially closed from Bristol Street to Commonwealth Avenue starting April 17 to June 16 for Phase 1 of the construction.

For Phase 2, Regalado Highway will be partially closed from Mindanao Avenue to Bristol Street, from June 16 to August 15.

EEI Corporation said a one-way single lane will remain open for motorists coming from Commonwealth Avenue and heading towards Quirino Highway.

The alternative routes for both phases are as follows:

For motorists coming from San Jose del Monte heading towards Quezon Memorial Circle:

via Quirino Highway and Commonwealth Avenue

via Belfast Street and Mindanao Avenue

For motorists coming from Quezon Memorial Circle going to San Jose del Monte:

via Mindanao Avenue and Regalado Highway

via Bristol Street and Ascencion Street

All partially closed lanes will be reopened as soon as the construction is done.

EEI Corporation also reminded motorists that all parked vehicles along Regalado Highway during the construction will be towed. – Rappler.com