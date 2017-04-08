#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Saturday, April 8
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Saturday, April 8, due to the magnitude 5.6 earthquake that struck off Batangas on Saturday.
- De La Salle University - Classes in all levels at the Taft, Makati, and BGC campuses, including office work, effective 3:30 pm. Access to these campuses is restricted until further notice
- Far Eastern University - Classes in Manila and Makati campuses, and FEU Tech
- De La Salle College of Saintt Benilde - Classes and office operations effective 4:20 pm
– Rappler.com