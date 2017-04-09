The list of highest-paying jobs is led by positions in the aviaiton industry, architecture and engineering, and design, according to the latest Occupation Wages Survey results

MANILA, Philippines – With jobseekers expected to begin their hunt for a new career or profession, the Department of Labor and Employment released a list of the top 10 highest-paying jobs in the Philippines.

The list of highest-paying jobs is led by positions in the aviaiton industry, architecture and engineering, and design, according to latest published results of the Occupation Wages Survey conducted by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The information was revealed in the March issue of Labor Market Trends, a publication of the Bureau of Local Employment.

The top 10 high-paying jobs, with corresponding average monthly salaries, are as follows:

Aircraft pilot, navigator, and flight engineer: P156,823 Engineering geologist: P101,471 Graphic designers: P99,658 Art directors: P76,612 Industrial machinery mechanics and fitters: P76,550 Geologists in the field of mining: P71,849 Statisticians in the fields of insurance, reinsurance, and pension funding: P56,759 Crushing, grinding and chemical-mixing machinery operators: P49,646 Communications service supervisors: P48,270 Production supervisors and general foremen: P47,521

“Students and jobseekers may find the information and education materials regularly published by the Bureau of Local Employment to be helpful in gathering labor market information,” Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III said in a news release.

The BLE publication also listed the functional skills and behavioral skills that employers look for in job applicants.

These include communication skills, trainability, competence, problem-solving and analytical skills, technical know-how, willingness to learn, initiative, honesty and integrity, self-motivation, and self-confidence of applicants. – Rappler.com