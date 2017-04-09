Filipinos flock to churches nationwide in keeping with the Lenten tradition

MANILA, Philippines – Catholic faithful flocked to churches on Palm Sunday, April 9 – marking the start of the Holy Week.

Waving palm fronds, Catholics reenact the welcome of Jesus Christ as he rode into Jerusalem on top of a donkey.

Canonical accounts in the Holy Bible – or the Gospels – say that days before his eventual crucifixion and death, Jesus Christ was hailed as the blessed one "who comes in the name of the Lord" as he entered the streets of Jerusalem.

The Philippines has the largest Catholic population in Southeast Asia – a region that's predominantly Islam.

Watch the various reenactments of Christ's triumphant entry into Jerusalem in churches around Metro Manila and Bacolod. – Rappler.com