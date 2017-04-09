Bureau of Immigration spokesperson Antonette Mangrobang says there is no hold departure order or lookout bulletin against retired Davao City policeman Arturo Lascañas

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Immigration (BI) confirmed that self-confessed Davao Death Squad (DDS) member Arturo "Arthur" Lascañas flew to Singapore on Saturday, April 8.

BI Spokesperson Antonette Mangrobang told Rappler that Lascañas left for Singapore at around 5 pm on Saturday.

"As reported by our Port Operations Division Chief Marc Red Mariñas, a passenger by the name Arthur B Lascañas presented himself yesterday, 8 April 2017, for immigration departure clearance on or about 1701H," Mangrobang said in a text message on Sunday, April 9.

According to Mangrobang, there is no lookout bulletin or hold departure order for the retired Davao City cop, who had implicated President Rodrigo Duterte in killings attributed to the DDS. (WATCH: Rappler Talk Investigative: Arturo Lascañas, Duterte loyalist no more)

"Mr Lascañas did not have any immigration lookout bulletin order or hold departure order issued against him that could have delayed or prevented his departure. Hence, he was cleared to depart on board Tiger Airways flight to Singapore," Mangrobang said.

Lascañas appeared in a press conference at the Senate last February 22 to corroborate the claims of self-confessed hitman Edgar Matobato about the DDS. (READ: Duterte admits he knows Lascañas)

The former Davao City policeman had initially denied the existence of the DDS, but said on March 6 that he had only been forced to lie. (READ: Lascañas affidavit: Grisly stories 'just tip of bloody iceberg') – Rappler.com