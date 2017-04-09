(UPDATED) The truck driver involved in the crash, who was visibly drunk as he was arrested, claims he cannot remember what happened

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines (UPDATED) – At least 7 people, including 3 children, were killed after a drunk driver plowed into them on Sunday night, April 9.

The driver, identified as Freddie Talisayan, was on board a chicken-carrier truck. He first hit the motorcycle driven by Ronnie Abrio along Cugman Bridge, just a few meters away from a police station.

Abrio and his 3 children – Kenneth, Sophia, and Stephanie – died on the spot.

Talisayan then tried to escape, but his truck collided with a motorela or tricycle with 4 passengers, driven by Kent Felicilda. One of the passengers, May Buñor, was thrown out of the motorela and instantly killed.

After slamming into the motorela, Talisayan continued to drive despite being pursued by police. He then hit another motorcycle driven by Kurt Angel Buhawi. Buhawi's passenger Vivienne Nacaya died on the spot.

Talisayan's truck then rammed a jeepney and a stockpile of a road widening project.

On Monday, April 10, motorela passenger Vanessa Tadla succumbed to her injuries at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center, according to police.

Driver charged

Cugman Police Station Chief Inspector Evan Vinas said Talisayan was visibly drunk as he was arrested.

When sought for comment, Talisayan only said that he could not remember what happened.

Talisayan's brother Felix, who was with him at the time, said the truck had been assigned to him but his brother insisted on driving.

Felix also admitted that Freddie had been drinking since Sunday morning.

"I told him that he hit the motorcycle. He just would not listen. I tried to stop him, but he just continued to drive," Felix said.

Police have already filed charges of reckless imprudence resulting to multiple homicide, serious physical injuries, and damage to property. – Rappler.com