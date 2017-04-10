The magnitude 5.4 quake, with an epicenter underneath the Philippine Sea, was felt in parts of Bicol and Eastern Visayas

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook parts of Bicol and Eastern Visayas Monday morning, April 10.

It struck at 8:43 am Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in its bulletin.

The quake's epicenter was located 89 kilometers northeast of Mapanas, Northern Samar, in the Philippine Sea, at a depth of 27 kilometers below the surface. It was of tectonic origin, Phivolcs said.

Intensity II was felt in Catarman, Northern Samar, and in Juban, Sorsogon; Intensity I, meanwhile, was felt in Tacloban City and Palo Leyte, and was detected by instruments in Legazpi City, Masbate City, Borongan, and Sorsogon City.

The US Geological Survey measured the quake as a magnitude 5.7.

Aftershocks are expected, the bulletin said, but no damage is expected. There are also no tsunami threats. – Rappler.com