BATAAN, Philippines – On its 75th year anniversary on Monday, April 11, soldiers, runners, and actors, commemorate the Bataan Death March, where about 60-80 thousand Filipino and American prisoners of war in the aftermath of World War II were forced to march from Bagac, Bataan to San Fernando, Pampanga, and crammed in train cars to Capas, Tarlac.

Dubbed the Freedom Trail, the event features a 160-kilometer ultramarathon, a motorcycle and road bike ride, and a reenactment of the harrowing events leading up to the Death March.

Watch some of the highlights of the Freedom Trail on Rappler. – Rappler.com