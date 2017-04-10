The Monday protest dramatizes the poor's struggles

MANILA, Philippines – Militant groups Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (Kadamay) and Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) held what they dubbed a Lenten procession on Monday, April 10, to dramatize the Filipino poor's struggles as Christians begin commemorating Holy Week.

The "Kalbaryo ng Mamamayan" featured peasants carrying make-shift crosses while being whipped by men wearing masks representing President Rodrigo Duterte and other leaders such as US President Donald Trump and Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa.

They railed against lack of housing, continued contractualization and the extrajudicial killings caused by the administration's war against drugs. (All photos by Rob Reyes)

– Rappler.com