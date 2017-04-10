Dismissed Palace undersecretary Halmen Valdez talks about rice, the Cabinet, and the issues that divide the President's appointees

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to Halmen Valdez, former Palace undersecretary.

On Wednesday, April 5, President Rodrigo Duterte accused Valdez of wanting to pursue a rice importation scheme that is detrimental to Filipino farmers, and dismissed her.

Valdez fought back, saying that the rice importation issue is not that simple. She asked the Palace to instead investigate the moves of National Food Authority (NFA) Administrator Jason Aquino.

Valdez tackles the policy differences between her former boss, Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr, and Aquino, and how it led to her dismissal.

Watch it on Rappler. – Rappler.com