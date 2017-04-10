After 33 years, Teatrong Mulat’s 'Papet Pasyon' – with its cast of brown-skinned, flat-nosed, and round-faced puppets – continues to fill children and adults alike with wonder

MANILA, Philippines – In observance of the Holy Week and in celebration of the World Puppetry Day, Teatrong Mulat ng Pilipinas presents the highly acclaimed Papet Payon 2017 under the aegis of UNIMA-Philippine Centre.

The full-length play has been entrancing countless children and their parents every year since 1985. Now on its 33rd year, Papet Pasyon still continues to bring the story of Christ’s Passion to life with its cast of brown-skinned, flat-nosed, and round-faced puppets.

It was originally directed by prize-winning playwright Amelia Lapeña-Bonifacio, who also wrote the play, designed and painted the puppets, designed and sewed the costumes and fashioned the wigs for the puppets.

The puppets for the current show were designed by Bernadette Solina-Wolf, Maurice Carvajal, Carol Castro, Romerico Romero, and Carlito Amalla. All of the puppets were carved in Paete by Paloy Cagayat.

