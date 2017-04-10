Bomb maker Al-Dhafiri will be deported to Kuwait, where he faces trial for crimes against state security

MANILA, Philippines - The Kuwait government has canceled the passport of Hussein Al-Dhafiri, a bomb maker who was arrested in Taguig in March and has alleged links to the Islamic State (ISIS).

In the letter sent to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday, April 10, the embassy of Kuwait confirmed Al-Dhafiri is “involved” with ISIS and was planning an attack against Kuwait.

The Department of Justice and the Bureau of Immigration (BI) earlier said intelligence reports imply that Al-Dhafiri was planning an attack, but were not clear whether the attack would be in Kuwait or in the Philippines. (READ: PH immigration operatives nab 2 alleged ISIS members)

Kuwait said it has issued temporary travel documents for the deportation and custody transfer of Al-Dhafiri, who is detained at the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) custodial center.

“Al-Dhafiri stands trial in the State of Kuwait for his involvement in the terrorist group Daesh (ISIS). Evidence obtained by Kuwait’s state security agencies also showed that he is planning to carry out terrorist attacks in the State of Kuwait,” the letter said.

Al Dhafiri was arrested at the upscale Bonifacio Global City (BGC) on March 25 in an entrapment operation by the BI Fugitive Search Unit. He was arrested along with his supposed wife, Syrian national Rahaf Zina.

Al-Dhafiri was able to enter the Philippines thrice, the latest being on January 28. BI said they are investigating a recruitment firm called Q8 for sponsoring Al-Dhafiri’s work visa to the Philippines.

Zina would be deported to Qatar, her last known location before she arrived in the Philippines.

Al-Dhafiri and Zina were first detained at the National Bureau of Investigation custodial center but were transferred to the AFP on Saturday, April 8, for “better security.” – Rappler.com