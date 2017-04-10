The strong tremors in Batangas leave more than a thousand families displaced

MANILA, Philippines – A total of P1,397,880 worth of initial relief supplies was given to affected families in earthquake-hit Batangas, said the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Monday, April 10.

The DSWD said P644,116 of this amount was given to the municipality of Mabini, P286,4780 to the island town of Tingloy, and P9,504 to Batangas City.

P457,780 worth of aid was also provided to the Batangas Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), which includes tents, blankets, bottled water, food packs, ready-to-eat food, and energy drinks. (READ: DSWD sends aid for families in earthquake-hit Batangas)

A state of calamity was declared in Mabini on Sunday, April 9, after two earthquakes – magnitude 5.6 and magnitude 6.0 – shook the town on Saturday afternoon, April 8.

The DSWD said that as of 7 pm on Sunday, a total of 1,222 families or 6,022 individuals have been displaced in Batangas.

Disaster Response and Management Bureau (DREAMB) Assistant Director Carlos Padolina of the DSWD said the agency is open for donations for the quake victims. (READ: Duterte vows swift aid for earthquake-hit Batangas)

Donations may be deposited to the following accounts:

DOLLAR SAVINGS ACCOUNT FOR FOREIGN DONATIONS

Account Name: DSWD FOREIGN DONATION

Account Number: 3124-0055-81

Swift Code: TLBPPHMMXXX

Bank Address: Land Bank of the Philippines Batasan Branch, Constitution Hills, Quezon City

PESO CURRENT ACCOUNT

Account Name: DSWD DONATION

Account Number: 3122-101184

Bank Address: Land Bank of the Philippines Batasan Branch, Constitution Hills, Quezon City

In-kind donations may be sent to the main and regional offices of the DSWD.

"We assure the public that DSWD is transparent, and utilization of cash donations will be fully accounted for and regularly reported," said Padolina.

Meanwhile, the office of Vice President Leni Robredo pledged to provide 1,400 food packs for quake victims in Mabini town. Robredo's office has partnered with the local government and set up a drive to provide blankets, tents, and beddings for families afraid to return to their homes.

Those interested to donate may get in touch with the following:

Dr Ramir Beloso, Municipal Health Officer of Mabini – 09175621022

Raffy Magno, Program Officer of the Office of the Vice President – 09985968820

– Patty Pasion/Rappler.com