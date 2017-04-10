(UPDATED) No injuries are reported in the incident, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A fire occurred inside the Glorietta Mall in Makati on Monday evening, April 10.

Fire breaks out inside Glorietta. Mall being evacuated right now. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/kAB1a7eBT2 — Michael Bueza (@mikebueza) April 10, 2017

The fire, which was shown by concerned citizens on social media, was confirmed by automated fire reporting system TXTFIRE at around 6:24 pm.

As of 4/10/2017 6:24 #FireAlert! ->ayala glorietta 3 makati : Positive Alarm #NCR — TXTFIREPhilippines (@TXTFIRE) April 10, 2017

It was reported put out at 6:32 pm, according to the Makati Central Fire Station.

As of 4/10/2017 6:36 #FireAlert! ->ayala glorietta 3 makati : Fire Out #NCR — TXTFIREPhilippines (@TXTFIRE) April 10, 2017

Inital information from Glorietta staff said the fire began at or near an escalator.

.@rapplerdotcom Initial info from staff at Glorietta entrance says fire started at or near an escalator. Fire is out now. — Michael Bueza (@mikebueza) April 10, 2017

A statement by Glorietta on Twitter said the "minor fire' began at 6:11 pm at the roof deck of Glorietta. The fire was immediately contained and put out at 6:32. No injuries were reported in the incident, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT RE: Glorietta Roof Deck Fire pic.twitter.com/8WYHYACjO7 — Glorietta (@iloveglorietta) April 10, 2017

Normal operations of the mall will resume on Tuesday. – Rappler.com