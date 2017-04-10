Manila and Riyadh will sign a labor agreement during President Rodrigo Duterte's state visit to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – President Rodrigo Duterte will visit 3 Middle East countries for Holy Week. First stop: Saudi Arabia.

Paterno Esmaquel reports:

PATERNO ESMAQUEL, REPORTING: Hello, ako po si Paterno Esamquel. Nandito tayo ngayon sa embahada ng Pilipinas dito sa Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

(Hello, I’m Paterno Esmaquel. We're here in the embassy of the Philippines in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.)

Bibisita si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte dito sa Saudi Arabia mula April 10 hanggang April 12.

(President Rodrigo Duterte is visiting Saudi Arabia from April 10 to April 12.)

Lalagda ang Pilipinas ng tatlong kasunduan kasama ng Saudi Arabia, at isa sa mga kasunduang ito ang isang agreement para proteksyunan ang mga overseas Filipino worker dito.

(The Philippines and Saudi Arabia will sign 3 agreements, and one of these is an agreement for the protection of overseas Filipino workers here.)

IRIC ARRIBAS, Philippine Consul General to Riyadh: Basic agreement dito ay of course ‘yung protection ng Filipino workers dito sa Saudi Arabia from deployment to employment. Ang pagbisita nga dito ng Pangulo ay isang oportunidad na mapalawak at mapagtibay ‘yunga ting relationship with Saudi Arabia, at the same time ‘yung welfare ng mga kababayan natin dito ay talagang mabigyan ng atensyon.

(The basic agreement here of course is the protection of Filipino workers here in Saudi Arabia, from deployment to employment. The visit of our President here is an opportunity to widen and strengthen our relationship with Saudi Arabia, at the same time to really give attention to the welfare of our countrymen here.)

Bibigyan pa namin kayo ng mas maraming update mula dito sa Saudi Arabia.

(We'll give you more updates from Saudi Arabia.)

Paterno Esmaquel, Rappler, Riyadh – Rappler.com