'Wala pong diving ban. Diving is ok. Resume na po diving activity,' says Mabini Mayor Noel Luistro

MANILA, Philippines – Diving activities in the municipality of Mabini in Batangas have resumed, Mayor Noel "Bitrics" Luistro said Tuesday morning, April 11.

"Wala pong diving ban. Diving is ok. Resume na po diving activity (There is no diving ban. Diving is ok. Diving activities have resumed," Luistro told Rappler in a series of text messages Tuesday.

PCG spokesperson Commander Armand Balilo also confirmed on Tuesday that the ban has been lifted since Monday, April 10, based on the mayor's assessment.

He said the diving ban was announced Sunday, April 9.

Rappler sought clarification after the Philippine Coast Guard announced on Monday that all dive sites in Mabini will be off limits to divers this Holy Week.

A series of earthquakes hit Batangas last weekend, with magnitudes between 5 and 6. The earthquakes were apparently part of an "earthquake swarm," events where a local area is hit by a sequence of many quakes in a relative short period of time, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. (IN PHOTOS: Earthquake causes panic, damage in Batangas resort)

On Monday, Balilo was quoted as saying that while diving activities are prohibited, swimming is still allowed in Mabini, a known diving spot for local and foreign tourists.

The Holy Week break is normally a peak season for the municipality in Batangas. – with a report from Patty Pasion/Rappler.com