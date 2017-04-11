Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno has authorized a half-day work schedule for all courts nationwide for Wednesday, April 12

MANILA, Philippines – Court employees will only work till noontime on Wednesday, April 12, to allow them to "fully observe" Holy Week, the Supreme Court said.

SC spokesperson Theodore Te made the announcement on Tuesday, April 11, as families across the country prepare to embark on trips to the provinces in view of the long Holy Week weekend.

"In order to allow personnel to more fully observe the Holy Week, the Chief Justice has authorized a half-day work schedule (8-12, unless other internal schedules apply) for all courts nationwide for April 12, 2017, Wednesday," Te said in a statement.

Maundy Thursday on April 13 and Good Friday on April 14 are regular holidays in the predominantly Catholic Philippines. (READ: LIST: 2017 Philippine holidays) – Rappler.com