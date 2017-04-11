To prevent data breaches during the long break, the National Privacy Commission issues reminders to offices as well as people on vacation

MANILA, Philippines – The National Privacy Commission (NPC) on Tuesday, April 11, reminded government agencies, businesses, and individuals to protect personal data during Holy Week.

In a memorandum to data protection officers (DPOs) in government on Tuesday, the NPC recommended the following actions:

Place non-mission-critical systems offline, especially those that contain or have access to personal data.

For systems that are kept offline, ensure that all system activities are recorded and the aforementioned logs are secure.

Password protect or encrypt files and databases on servers, desktop computers, and other devices.

Conduct a backup of systems and databases.

The Information Security team needs to retain the ability to remotely monitor systems and be ready to respond to any unusual activity.

Discourage physical breaches by securing office premises adequately.

This is to prevent incidents like the Commission on Elections' leak of voters' data, which took place during the Holy Week break in 2016. (READ: What have we learned a year since 'Comeleak'?)

NPC Commissioner Raymund Liboro likened these measures to what people do when going on vacation or leaving home for a long period of time.

"You make sure that security precautions are in place to ensure that break-ins do not happen. The same way our DPOs should safeguard their IT systems, as well as ensure that adequate physical security are in place during times of minimal staffing," said Liboro.

He also pointed out that the banking sector is vulnerable to data breaches. "The Bangladesh bank heist of 2016 also happened on a long weekend (Chinese New Year)," he said.

"The economic significance of the financial sector is why we are looking to have a general assembly of DPOs from the finance and banking sector next," Liboro added.

On April 5, the NPC gathered DPOs from government in its first DPO assembly. The agency also launched its website, containing information and tools for DPOs and citizens. (READ: NPC outlines 90-day plan for data protection officers)

Tips for individuals

Liboro then issued reminders to individuals for the protection of personal data on their devices during the holidays:

Double-check if your laptop or mobile phone has been updated with the latest security patches. "Being on the road or away from your home network would mean that data connectivity would be slow and quota is very limited, and so you won't be able to do this reliably," said Liboro.

"Being on the road or away from your home network would mean that data connectivity would be slow and quota is very limited, and so you won't be able to do this reliably," said Liboro. Make sure your personal and work data are backed up securely. "As history has shown in dramatic fashion, both the Bangladesh central bank and 'Comeleak' incidents were done during long holidays, as this is a preferred time for criminals to act online."

"As history has shown in dramatic fashion, both the Bangladesh central bank and 'Comeleak' incidents were done during long holidays, as this is a preferred time for criminals to act online." Turn off your home network router if nobody is going to be left at home. "Powered-off devices, not just home appliances, will not only save you money from unnecessary electricity consumption, but also deny criminals an avenue to attack your home remotely."

"Powered-off devices, not just home appliances, will not only save you money from unnecessary electricity consumption, but also deny criminals an avenue to attack your home remotely." Be aware of phishing scams and fake websites. "Users need to be vigilant of emails and fake websites that aim to extract log-in credentials from unwary users. There has been an increase in these, and users need to be cautious in accessing their accounts from their own devices and most especially from shared devices."

– Rappler.com