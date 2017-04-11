Former Philippine ambassador to the UK Jesus Tambunting is recognized as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for his work in enhancing Philippine-British ties

MANILA, Philippines – Jesus Tambunting, the Philippines' former ambassador to the United Kingdom, has been recognized as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), in recognition for his work in enhancing Philippine-UK ties.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has recognized Ambassador Jesus Paraiso Tambunting as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire," said an announcement from the British embassy in Manila on Monday, April 10.

Tambunting was the country's ambassador to the UK from 1993 to 1998, and has been co-chairman of the Philippine British Business Council since 1993, the embassy noted.

He has been cited for being "instrumental in the significant growth in commerce between the two countries."

"He has been a great friend of the United Kingdom and the award of this OBE is a visible and permanent symbol of our deep appreciation," British Ambassador Asif Ahmad was quoted as saying.

"I am deeply honored to be the recipient of this very prestigious award. It was a privilege to have served my country in promoting and strengthening the commercial relationship between the Philippines and a country I admire, the United Kingdom of Great Britain," Tambunting was quoted as saying.

He is best known in the Philippinas as the founder of Planters Development Bank (Plantersbank). He is also chairman of Capital Shares Investment Corporation, an investment and management company, the embassy noted.

The Order of the British Empire is an order of chivalry awarded by the British monarch to distinguished British citizens and even foreigners who have made exceptional contributions to arts, science, charity, or public service outside the British Civil Service.

With his rank as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire, Tambunting can now be addressed as "Jesus Tambunting OBE."

Ahmad will conduct the OBE awarding ceremony in May. – Rappler.com