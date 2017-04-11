#WalangPasok: Work suspensions, Wednesday, April 12
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Here is a list of areas and offices where work has been suspended on Wednesday, April 12, in view of Holy Week.
- Government work suspended starting 3pm to allow government workers to prepare for Holy Week holidays, as per Memorandum Circular 17, released by Malacañang
- Manila - non-working holiday for city government employees
- Courts - work suspended starting 12 noon "unless other internal schedules apply"
- University of the Philippines system - half-day work except for units "doing vital public service"s such as health service (PGH and other health care units), security (UPDP), communications (PABX), and garbage collection. "University officials and staff in these units, however, are urged to schedule their tasks with flexibility and understanding," UP said.
