MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Former Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) interim president and chief executive officer (PCEO) Hildegardes Dineros on Tuesday, April 11, denied he resigned from his post, saying he was "involuntarily ousted" instead.

In a statement sent to Rappler on Tuesday, Dineros said it was an "unparliamentary move" on the part of Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial when she moved to withdraw his nomination and election as interim PCEO.

The PhilHealth board of directors – chaired by Ubial – "unanimously voted" for Celestina de la Serna as new interim PCEO during its special meeting on Monday, April 10.

An advisory obtained by Rappler said the PhilHealth board "accepted [Dineros'] resignation."

But Dineros came out with a statement after the meeting using the title "PhilHealth vice chairman and interim president and CEO."

He said that his "completed and permanent appointment" as interim PCEO "can no longer be withdrawn or revoked" and that it is "subject only to the confirmation or rejection by President Duterte himself."

He considered himself "on hold-over status and awaiting further orders and instructions from the Office of the President."

Asked to explain what the hold-over status means, Dineros told Rappler in a text message that he is "still functioning until transition is completed."

But Ubial said De la Serna is the new interim PCEO "effective immediately," according to a board resolution approved Monday.

She also insisted that Dineros resigned during Monday's special meeting.

"He resigned, and 9 other board members who attended the special board meeting with me and Dr Dineros can bear me out on that! We have recordings of the proceedings! He even voted for new interim PCEO Dr De la Serna! If he is on hold-over, why did he vote?" she told Rappler in a text message.

Corruption at PhilHealth?

In his statement, Dineros also talked about how he wanted to "institute reforms and...stop corruption" at PhilHealth.

"Sec Ubial wanted me to become a 'team player,' but doing so would put on hold if not altogether stop my reform agenda as well as anti-corruption program, which I did not agree with nor will I ever agree to," the statement read.

Dineros added: "The PhilHealth board did not want to listen to my very detailed report on the spurious, falsified, and illegal board resolutions and personnel orders, which, if properly threshed-out and considered at the board meeting, will identify the roots of PhilHealth's corruption and other anomalies."

Asked about Dineros' allegations, Ubial told Rappler that the PhilHealth Board would have had no problem if Dineros presented his recommendations for possible consideration.

‪"We are doing that as a Board! He knew his limited functions; he could've presented all his plans and intended actions for Board approval and that would have been no problem at all!"‬ the health chief said.

‪"He did not seek Board approval and he knew it was not within authorization to re-assign or detail people! He acted on his own, the Board did not like that, that's why I called him not a team player in so doing," she added.

The change in PhilHealth leadership comes amid a supposed rift between Ubial and Dineros, who led the agency for just over a month.

Ubial earlier questioned Dineros' authority to reassign senior officials of PhilHealth, saying that, as interim PCEO, it is "not within his powers to reassign people."

But Dineros said he proposed the reassignments because "status quo maintains conspiracy for institutional corruption."

The PhilHealth board on Monday declared all personnel appointments, designations, or reassignments issued by Dineros as "void ab initio for having been made without proper authority."

In a statement on Wednesday, April 12, Ubial said Dineros continues to serve as representative of the Informal Economy Sector to the PhilHealth board "on the merit of his earlier appointment by President Duterte."

"As such, the expertise he lends to the Corporation in this capacity shall continue to be valued by the members of the Board. Dr Dineros' future inputs shall be welcomed by the Board, and any decisions arrived at will be made without partiality nor prejudice to his behavior," the statement read. – Rappler.com