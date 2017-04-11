Board Member Pedro Ravanilla is killed by an unidentified suspect infront of the victim's business establishment in Sorsogon City

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – Sorsogon provincial board member and businessman Pedro "Peter" A. Ravanilla was gunned down by an assailant riding a motorcycle, just a few meters away from his home on Tuesday, April 11.

Ravanilla, 64, was killed by an unidentified suspect wearing a yellow t-shirt and a black cap, infront of the victim's business establishment at the Roda Building along Maharlika Highway of Barangay Pangpang, Sorsogon City, according to Maria Luisa “Malu” Calubaquib, PNP Bicol regional command spokesperson.

Calubaquib said the victim was fixing his establishment, along with his foreman Honorio Deniega, when an unidentified suspect drew a short firearm and shot Ravanilla's back 3 times at around 8:50 am Tuesday.

The suspect, together with his driver who wearing a white t-shirt, fled the scene, driving towards the Sorsogon CIty diversion road.

Ravanilla, who represented the 1st District of Sorsogon, has a pending annulment case in the local court with his wife Roda Ravanilla.

Peter is the uncle of fellow provincial board member Eric Ravanilla, who is the son of regional tourism director Maria Nini Ong-Ravanilla.

He was a contractor and former city councillor of Sorsogon City for 3 terms before throwing his hat in the provincial level under the United Nationalist Alliance party of former Vice President Jejomar Binay.

Calubaquib said that hot pursuit operation is being done, while a thorough investigation is conducted by police investigators to ferret out the motives of the killing. – Rappler.com