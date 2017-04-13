The repairs affect the cities of Quezon, Pasay, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Makati and Valenzuela

MANILA, Philippines – Taking advantage of light traffic in Metro Manila due to the Holy Week break, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) started its road projects on Thursday, April 13, in the cities of Quezon, Pasay, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Makati, and Valenzuela.

The road repairs will be completed at 5 pm on Easter Sunday, April 16, according to DPWH Secretary Mark Villar.

The roads undergoing rehabilitation are as follows: Epifanio delos Santos Avenue (EDSA), Commonwealth Avenue, Quirino Highway, Congressional Avenue Extension, C-5 Road, Pasig Boulevard, McArthur Highway, and Bonifacio Drive.

Affected by road works along EDSA (southbound direction) are the following :

Quezon City: Second lane between Roosevelt Avenue to Quezon Avenue

Mandaluyong: Third lane in front of Citynet 1, first lane in front of Transcom, first lane in front of Lux Center, and near corner Shaw Service Road

Pasay: Tripa de Galina fronting Kabayan Hotel

The DPWH is also repairing the third lane of EDSA Shrine Area at the northbound direction and EDSA-Ortigas Flyover/Interchange.

Also included are the fourth and northbound lane of Commonwealth Avenue, second lane of Quirino Highway, third lane of Congressional Avenue Extension, J. Vargas Avenue, and C.P. Garcia and Vargas Bridges, among others.

In Valenzuela City, there is a road reblocking at MacArthur Highway.

Apart from the road works, DPWH is rushing the construction of a flood control project in Manila.

The northbound direction of Bonifacio Drive corner P. Burgos Street in the Port Area was closed to give way to the installation of reinforced concrete box culvert (RCBC), the DPWH said.

DPWH announced it will open the section of Bonifacio Drive to vehicular traffic on April 17. – Rappler.com