The PNP assures the public there is no threat in Metro Manila during the Holy Week

MANILA, Philippines – Up to 12,500 cops were deployed to secure airports, seaports, bus terminals, and churches in Metro Manila as the predominantly Catholic country observes the Holy Week.

“Itong Semana Santa natin, we deployed around 12,500 na uniformed personnel sa iba't ibang lugar – sa pantalan, airports, bus terminals especially and all other places of convergence (This Holy Week, we deployed around 12,500 uniformed personnel in different places, such as seaports, airports, especially bus terminals, and all other places of convergence),” National Capital Region Police Office chief Director Oscar Albayalde said on Thursday, April 13.

Albayalde said they are ready to secure churches, which are expected to be packed this time of the year. There will be heightened police and military visibility particularly in Quiapo, where there will be a procession.

"Mamayang bandang hapon to tomorrow, expect natin magdadagsaan 'yung kababayan natin na magsisimba sa iba't ibang simbahan dito, lalong lalo na 'yung malalaki (Later this afternoon to tomorrow, expect the exodus of visitors, especially to the big churches)," Albayalde said.

“Yung lahat nang dadaanan nila meron tayong pulis doon. May visibility at merong reinforcement coming from AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines). More or less 50 uniformed personnel over and above sa augmentation natin coming from regional public safety battalion (We will have police on standby in all their routes. We will have police visibility there, as well as reinforcement from the AFP. More or less, 50 uniformed personnel over and above the augmentation coming from the regional public safety battalion),” he added.

Albayalde maintained there is no credible threat in NCR during the busy Lenten season and said the government is "monitoring" threat groups.

“With regards to threat, so far wala tayong nakukuhang (we don't see any) clear or present danger or any terror act and all threat groups are being monitored by intelligence operatives coming from the AFP and the PNP,” Albayalde said. – Rappler.com