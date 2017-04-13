WATCH: Washing of the Feet with Cardinal Tagle
Manila Archibishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle leads the washing of the feet on Maundy Thursday, April 13.
Watch it live here on Rappler. - Rappler.com
Manila Archibishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle leads the washing of the feet
Manila Archibishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle leads the washing of the feet on Maundy Thursday, April 13.
Watch it live here on Rappler. - Rappler.com
These stories made other people
Fields with * are required.
Thank You.
View your profile page here OR
Click close to continue.
Fields with * are required.
Thank You.
You have successfully updated your account.