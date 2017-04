The victims were on board a UV Express from Baguio, going to Dagupan City

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – A student dead, while 14 other persons were injured in a landslide along Camp 1 Kennon Road in Tuba, Benguet, on Thursday, April 13.

The victims were on board a UV Express with plate number AYP 304 from Baguio, going to Dagupan City in Pangasinan.

The casualty was indentified as Iziah Karl Jior Medalle of the Saint Louis University-Baguio.

The other passengers are being treated at the Baguio General Hospital. – Rappler.com