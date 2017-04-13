IN PHOTOS: Drug surrenderers join 'Washing of the Feet' ritual
MANILA, Philippines – Catholic faithful observed the annual "Washing of the Feet" ritual at the Manila Cathedral on on Holy Thursday, April 13, where Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle served former drug addicts and policemen among the 12 people who represented the apostles of Christ.
The ritual, called the Washing of the Feet, stresses the importance of service.
This was the Philippines' first Holy Week during the watch of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has waged a war on drugs that has killed more than 7,000 people.
Tagle earlier condemned the drug-related killings while also slamming the illegal drug trade.
Among the 12 whose feet the cardinal washed were:
- Joseph Guinto, relative of mother of somebody who was killed in the war on drugs
- Joana Vicencio, mother of somebody who was killed in the war on drugs
- George Mamañgon, drug surrenderer
- Alison Salonga, drug surrenderer
- Bong Lazo, former drug addict
- Ferdie Santos, former drug addict
- Dr Ervin Dela Rosa, government worker
- Police Officer 1 Florence Gumilab
- Police Officer 2 Johnny Acebes
- Jacqueline Portugal, volunteer
- Dominic Portugal, volunteer
In his homily, Tagle said, “Sa gabing ito, ang atin pong huhugasan ng mga paa ay merong mga kuwento ng buhay, ng paglalakbay.”
(Tonight, the people whose feet we'll wash all have stories about life, about journeys.)
“May mga nalulong sa iligal na droga at ngayon ay nagsisikap, sa tulong ng Diyos at ng kapwa na nagmamalasakit. Meron po tayong nakulong na dahil sa mga maling ginawa at nagbago. Meron tayong huhugasan ng paa, isang ina na ang anak ay napatay – napakasakit na paglalakbay,” he added.
(Some used to be drug addicts but are now working hard, with the help of God and others. Some have been jailed but have since beenreformed. We're washing the feet or a mother whose child was killed – a very painful journey.)
