Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle conducts the annual ritual in the Philippines' first Holy Week during the watch of President Rodrigo Duterte, whose war on drugs has killed thousands

MANILA, Philippines – Catholic faithful observed the annual "Washing of the Feet" ritual at the Manila Cathedral on on Holy Thursday, April 13, where Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle served former drug addicts and policemen among the 12 people who represented the apostles of Christ.

The ritual, called the Washing of the Feet, stresses the importance of service.

This was the Philippines' first Holy Week during the watch of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has waged a war on drugs that has killed more than 7,000 people.

Tagle earlier condemned the drug-related killings while also slamming the illegal drug trade.

Among the 12 whose feet the cardinal washed were:

Joseph Guinto, relative of mother of somebody who was killed in the war on drugs

Joana Vicencio, mother of somebody who was killed in the war on drugs

George Mamañgon, drug surrenderer

Alison Salonga, drug surrenderer

Bong Lazo, former drug addict

Ferdie Santos, former drug addict

Dr Ervin Dela Rosa, government worker

Police Officer 1 Florence Gumilab

Police Officer 2 Johnny Acebes

Jacqueline Portugal, volunteer

Dominic Portugal, volunteer

In his homily, Tagle said, “Sa gabing ito, ang atin pong huhugasan ng mga paa ay merong mga kuwento ng buhay, ng paglalakbay.”

(Tonight, the people whose feet we'll wash all have stories about life, about journeys.)

“May mga nalulong sa iligal na droga at ngayon ay nagsisikap, sa tulong ng Diyos at ng kapwa na nagmamalasakit. Meron po tayong nakulong na dahil sa mga maling ginawa at nagbago. Meron tayong huhugasan ng paa, isang ina na ang anak ay napatay – napakasakit na paglalakbay,” he added.

(Some used to be drug addicts but are now working hard, with the help of God and others. Some have been jailed but have since beenreformed. We're washing the feet or a mother whose child was killed – a very painful journey.)

– Rappler.com