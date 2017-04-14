Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle leads Catholics during a 'Walk for Life' procession on Good Friday, April 14

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle reminds Catholics about the sanctity of life during the "Walk for Life" procession on Good Friday, April 14.

Tagle encouraged Filipinos to be proactive in the fight against the spread of a "death culture".

"Hindi po puwedeng tayo ay nagmamasid, iiling lamang, at magrereklamo, kailangan ay kumilos ang bawat isa sa maliliit na pamamaraan paano palalakasin at palalaganapin ang kultura ng pag-ibig, malasakit, pagdadamayan, paggalang na siyang nagtataguyod ng buhay," Tagle said.

(We can't just be spectators, we can't just shake our heads or simply complain, we should act. Each one of us, in our own little ways, should act to strengthen and spread a culture of love, compassion, camaraderie, and respect which are the foundations of life.)

He also talked about how Jesus Christ didn't just die on the cross, but was killed.

