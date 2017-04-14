On Good Friday, Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle says, 'Masindak tayo at malungkot, huwag po nating hayaan na ang kultura ay kumalat'

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle reminded Catholics to remember Jesus Christ this Lent and reject a culture that is desensitized, or even tolerant of killings.

"Sana po masindak tayo at malungkot, huwag po nating hayaan na ang kultura, ‘yung parang natural na lamang ang pagpatay, ay kumalat. Kasi po baka masanay tayo at hindi natin namamalayan na tayo’y nagpapalaganap na ng isang mentalidad, isang gawi ng buhay na ay dala-dala mo na ay kamatayan," Tagle said.

(Let us be shocked, saddened, let us not allow a culture, where killing is natural, to spread. Let us not get used to that culture and be unaware that we are already propagating a mentality, a way of life where where death is a constant.)

Tagle delivered the speech on Good Friday, April 14, at the "Penitential Wak for Life", the Lenten continuation of the Church's walk campaign against drug-related killings and the death penalty, which was passed by the House of Representatives last March.

Tagle encouraged Filipinos to be proactive in the fight against a "death culture".

"Hindi po puwedeng tayo ay nagmamasid, iiling lamang, at magrereklamo, kailangan ay kumilos ang bawat isa sa maliliit na pamamaraan paano palalakasin at palalaganapin ang kultura ng pag-ibig, malasakit, pagdadamayan, paggalang na siyang nagtataguyod ng buhay," Tagle said.

(We can't just be spectators, we can't just shake our heads or simply complain, we should act. Each one of us, in our own little ways, should act to strengthen and spread a culture of love, compassion, camaraderie, and respect which are the foundations of life.)

Tagle told the faithful to be inspired by the story of Jesus Christ, who was also killed.

"Pinatay si Hesus at nakalulungkot na ang uri ng pagpatay na naranasan niya ay patuloy pa rin. Ang mabuting balita, may katarungan ang Diyos, bubuhayin ng Diyos ang pinatay ng kasalanan at ng mundo," Tagle said.

(Jesus was killed and it is saddening that this killing continues to be experienced by others. The good news is, there is justice with God, the Lord will bring back to life what was killed by sin and the world.)

The Penitential Walk for Life is the second to be held, following the February protest attended by at least 10,000 Catholics. On Good Friday, Tagle was consistent in expressing the Church's opposition to anti-life measures under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

– Lian Buan/Rappler.com