Even if there is no security threat in Boracay Island, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams, among others, are on the ground to maintain peace and order

AKLAN, Philippines – With around 50,000 tourists expected to flock to Boracay Island this Holy Week, law enforcement units have been conducting regular seaborne team patrol operations to ensure the peaceful observance of the season.

There will be no slowing down for the Philippine Coast Guard, Boracay Action Group (BAG), and the Boracay Tourist Assistance Center (BTAC), as they joined the routine seaborne patrols for maximum security. They are also regularly monitoring the incoming boats and vessels in the coastal waters of Boracay.

Authorities said they are exercising extra vigilance in Cagban and Caticlan ports, with the heavy influx of ship and boat passengers to Boracay Island and nearby provinces.

Coast Guard personnel have been conducting random checks on passengers and their luggage to ensure their safety, while additional policemen and security guards have been enforcing tight security in the ports for the Holy Week. (READ: Boracay Island among Asia's 2017 Top 10 Islands – TripAdvisor)

Even if there is no security threat in Boracay Island, the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams from Aklan Provincial Public Safety Company were also deployed on Wednesday, April 12, to maintain peace and order.

First aid stations of BAG Boracay Fire Rescue and Ambulance Volunteers (BFRAV) and water stations of Boracay Island Water Company were put up on the beachfront to assist tourists in case of emergencies.

Loud noise and partying in restaurants, bars, and hotels are strictly prohibited from 6 am of Good Friday, April 14, to 6 am of Black Saturday, April 15. This prohibition is provided for under Malay Sangguniang Bayan Resolution No. 015 series of 2009.

Parishioners also joined a community Station of the Cross (via Crusis) from Manoc Manoc to Balabag Parish Church in the morning of Good Friday, April 14.

A procession of Santo Entierro and of the Saints is also set for the afternoon of Good Friday, April 14.

On Black Saturday, April 15, the Catholic faithful will join the procession of Soledad followed by Easter Vigil Mass at Balabag Parish Church. – Rappler.com