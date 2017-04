(UPDATED) Check out this page for the schedule of services and Masses in select churches for Black Saturday and Easter Sunday

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Thousands of Filipino Catholics continue to visit churches as the nation commemorates this year's Holy Week.

While no Masses will be held until Easter Sunday, April 16, churches still have services scheduled for Black Saturday, April 15.

Check out the schedules for Black Saturday and Easter Sunday in select churches below:

MANILA CATHEDRAL (Intramuros, Manila)

Black Saturday, April 15

8 pm: Easter vigil

Easter Sunday, April 16

7 am: Regular Mass

8:30 am: Regular Mass

10 am: Regular Mass

11:30 am: Regular Mass

6 pm: Regular Mass

MINOR BASILICA OF THE BLACK NAZARENE (QUIAPO CHURCH) (Quiapo, Manila)

Black Saturday, April 15

8 am: Panalangin sa umaga

3 pm: Nobena at chaplet ng Divine Mercy

8 pm: Easter vigil

Easter Sunday, April 16

1 am: Prusisyon ng salubong

5 am to 8 pm: Regular Sunday Masses

MALATE CHURCH (Malate, Manila)

Easter Sunday, April 16

3 am: Easter vigil

5:15 am: Salubong at Rajah Sulayman Park

NATIONAL SHRINE OF OUR MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP (BACLARAN CHURCH) (Parañaque City)

Black Saturday, April 15

9:30 am: Panalangin ng pagdadalamhati

9:00 pm: Magdamagang pagdiriwang ng pasko ng pagkabuhay

Easter Sunday, April 16

Regular masses

ST JAMES THE GREAT PARISH (Parañaque City)

Black Saturday, April 15

Divine Mercy Novena Day 2

9 pm: Easter vigil mass followed by Salubong at the church courtyard

Easter Sunday, April 16

Divine Mercy Novena Day 3

Mass of the Resurrection

Regular Sunday masses

NATIONAL SHRINE OF OUR LADY OF THE ROSARY (STO DOMINGO CHURCH) (Quezon Avenue, Quezon City)

Black Saturday, April 15

7 am: Panalangin ng mga Kristiyano sa umaga

8 am: Pakikipagsundo sa Diyos ng Nagsisisi

8:00 am to 12 pm: Pagkukumpisal

9:00 pm: Magdamagang pagdiriwang ng Pasko ng Muling Pagkabuhay at Salubong

Easter Sunday, April 16

5:00 am to 12 pm: Regular Masses

4 pm to 7 pm: Regular Masses

CHURCH OF THE GESU (Ateneo de Manila University, Quezon City)

Black Saturday, April 15

8 pm: Easter vigil services

Easter Sunday, April 16

7:30 am: Regular Mass

9 am: Regular Mass

11:30 am: Regular Mass

OUR LADY OF THE ANNUNCIATION PARISH AND THE SHRINE OF THE INCARNATION (Cubao, Quezon City)

Black Saturday, April 15

7 am: Tenebrae (holy readings)

8 pm: Easter vigil followed by Salubong

Easter Sunday, April 16

8 am onwards: Regular masses

CHAPEL OF THE HOLY FAMILY (Greenhills Shopping Center, San Juan City)

Black Saturday, April 15

10 am to 9 pm: Masses

Easter Sunday, April 16

10 am to 8 pm: Masses

MARY THE QUEEN PARISH (Greenhills West, San Juan City)

Black Saturday, April 15

8:30 am to 11:30 am: Recollection with Fr Peter Pojol, SJ

9 pm: Easter vigil

SANTUARIO DE SAN JOSE PARISH (Greenhills, San Juan City)

Black Saturday, April 15

8:30 am: Recitation of the Lauds

9:30 pm: Easter Sunday vigil

Easter Sunday, April 16

Regular Sunday Masses but no 6:15 am mass

THE PARISH OF OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL (BARASOAIN CHURCH) (Malolos City)

Black Saturday, April 15

6:30 am: Lauds

8 am: Parish recollection

9 pm: Easter Vigil (with live stream)

11:30 pm: Salubong

Easter Sunday, April 16

6 am: Holy Mass

7 am: Holy Mass

8 am: Holy Mass (with live stream)

9 am: Holy Mass (with live stream)

10 am: Holy Mass (with live stream)

11 am: Holy Mass

5:30 pm: Holy Mass

6:30 pm: Holy Mass

– Rappler.com

Do you know of other churches and their schedules you want to share with us? Let us know in the comments and we will update this list.