Hussein Al-Dhafiri is due to be tried in Kuwait, says a statement from the Kuwaiti embassy

MANILA, Philippines – A Kuwaiti man suspected to be a member of the Islamic State (ISIS or IS) group was on Friday, April 14, deported by the Philippines to face charges at home, a justice department official said.

Hussein Al-Dhafiri, one of the two suspected ISIS members arrested in the Philippines last month, was flown out of the country to Kuwait, undersecretary Erickson Balmes said.

A statement from the Kuwaiti embassy said Dhafiri was due to be tried in his home country.

"Evidence obtained by Kuwait's state security agencies also showed that he is planning to carry out terroristic attacks in the State of Kuwait," the statement said.

Dhafiri was arrested along with a Syrian woman Rahaf Zina, also named as a member of the jihadist group.

Zina and Dhafiri married after her high-ranking ISIS commander husband was killed in Syria, said Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre.

He earlier said the pair had entered the country as part of plans for "a bombing operation" in the Philippines or Kuwait. (READ: Kuwait cancels passport of alleged ISIS member arrested in PH)

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has warned that ISIS members might make their way into the country by infiltrating its Muslim communities, concentrated in the south of the largely Catholic country.

The Philippines has been battling with Muslim extremist groups for years in the remote southern region, some of whom have since pledged allegiance to ISIS. – Rappler.com