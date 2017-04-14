Around 3,000 Catholic devotees go through the Stations of the Cross in Manila, and offer prayers for various intentions

MANILA, Philippines – Around 3,000 Catholic devotees joined a "Walk for Life" procession in the morning of Good Friday, April 14, in Manila.

The devotees went through the Stations of the Cross, from Rajah Sulayman Park in Malate to the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros. Nuns from different congregations and a group of lumads from Mindanao also joined the procession.

Prayers for various intentions were made in each of the 14 stations: for the poor and for those who experience injustice, for the victims and families of extrajudicial killings, for those who fell victim to drugs and other addictions, and for issues ranging from the peace talks and love for Mother Earth to the death penalty, human trafficking, and corruption.

Bishop Broderick Pabillo led the procession, which started at 5 am. Veritas Asia president Father Anton Pascual joined in the 6th station near the Bayview Hotel.

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle later led the devotees to Manila Cathedral.

Tagle told the devotees that Filipinos should be proactive in the fight against the spread of a "death culture". (WATCH: Cardinal Tagle leads Good Friday 'Walk for Life')

