IN VIDEOS: Holy Week 2017
MANILA, Philippines – From the mass exodus of city dwellers to the bloody penance of the Kapampangans, Holy Week in the Philippines is a colorful, annual religious event.
Watch highlights of the annual Catholic tradition, in and out of Metro Manila:
APRIL 9, PALM SUNDAY
Palm Sunday in Metro Manila and Bacolod
APRIL 12, HOLY WEDNESDAY
Reading of the Passion (pasyon)
APRIL 13, MAUNDY THURSDAY
Mass exodus of Metro Manila residents
Stations of the Cross
Washing of the Feet
Maundy Thursday Mass
Visita Iglesia
APRIL 14, GOOD FRIDAY
Walk For Live event, Manila
San Pedro Cutud
Filipino community mass at Qatar
– with reports from Alexia Pantaleon, Anjela Morada, Anna Marcelo, Blaise Ilan, Elaine Bautista, Franch Banayad, Kaela Malig, and Marielle de Leon/Rappler.com