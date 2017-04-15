Watch how Filipinos observe Holy Week

MANILA, Philippines – From the mass exodus of city dwellers to the bloody penance of the Kapampangans, Holy Week in the Philippines is a colorful, annual religious event.

Watch highlights of the annual Catholic tradition, in and out of Metro Manila:

APRIL 9, PALM SUNDAY

Palm Sunday in Metro Manila and Bacolod

APRIL 12, HOLY WEDNESDAY

Reading of the Passion (pasyon)

APRIL 13, MAUNDY THURSDAY

Mass exodus of Metro Manila residents

Stations of the Cross

Washing of the Feet

Maundy Thursday Mass

Visita Iglesia

APRIL 14, GOOD FRIDAY

Walk For Live event, Manila

San Pedro Cutud

Filipino community mass at Qatar

– with reports from Alexia Pantaleon, Anjela Morada, Anna Marcelo, Blaise Ilan, Elaine Bautista, Franch Banayad, Kaela Malig, and Marielle de Leon/Rappler.com