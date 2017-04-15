Published 1:06 PM, April 15, 2017
Updated 1:39 PM, April 15, 2017
UNREST IN VENEZUELA. Riot police fire rubber bullets and tear gas grenades at demonstrators protesting against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas on April 8, 2017. Photo by Federico Parra/AFP
IN MOURNING. People attend a memorial ceremony on April 9, 2017, at Sergels Torg plaza in Stockholm, close to the point where a truck drove into a department store two days before. Photo by Odd Andersen/AFP
ATTACKED. A general view shows people gathering outside the Mar Girgis Coptic Church in the Nile Delta City of Tanta, 120 km north of Cairo, after a bomb blast struck worshippers gathering to celebrate Palm Sunday on April 9, 2017. Photo by Khaled Desouki/AFP
WAR VETS. A war veteran waves a Philippine flaglet during the 75th commemoration of the Araw ng Kagitingan and Veterans Week at the Dambana ng Kagitingan in Bataan on April 9, 2017. Malacanang Photo
HOLY MONDAY. Militant groups Kadamay and BAYAN prepare propaganda materials for a Lenten procession on April 10, 2017, to dramatize the Filipino poor's struggles as the Philippines observes Holy Week. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler
SELFIE. Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte takes a selfie with her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, delivering a speech in the background on April 10, 2017, at the Francisco Bangoy International Airport. Malacanang Photo
STATE VISIT. President Rodrigo Duterte and Bahrain's King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa met prior to the signing ceremony of agreements between their countries at the Sakhir Palace in Bahrain on April 13, 2017. Malacanang Photo
PENANCE. Flagellants whip their bodies till bloodied as part of their devotion, along a street in Manila on Maundy Thursday, April 13, 2017. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
LEADING THE WAY. Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle leads the washing of the feet at the Manila Cathedral on Maundy Thursday, April 13, 2017. Photo by Angie De Silva/Rappler
TIRA BAKAL. Flagellants reenact the suffering of Jesus Christ in San Fernando, Pampanga, on Good Friday, April 14, 2017. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
CHRIST'S SUFFERING. Ruben Enaje grimaces as he is nailed to the cross for the 31st time. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
SNAPSHOT. A participant of the Good Friday, April 14, 'Walk for Life' procession takes a photo of the homeless along Roxas Boulevard in Manila. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
PRAYERS. Participants of the the Walk for Life procession wipe the icon of Jesus Christ on the cross at the Manila Cathedral on Good Friday, April 14, 2017. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
– Rappler.com