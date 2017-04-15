Watch the Manila Easter Vigil on Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle leads the Easter Vigil in Manila on Saturday, April 15, to celebrate the rise of Jesus Christ from the dead.

The Easter Vigil is celebrated on the eve of Easter Sunday, the greatest feast in Christianity.

This is considered the "mother of all vigils", according to the Missale Romanum. It is also “the greatest and most noble of all solemnities and it is to be unique in every single church.”

During the Easter Vigil, Catholics light candles to symbolize the light of Christ, listen to 9 readings recounting the history of salvation, and witness the baptism of new adult Catholics.

Watch the Manila Easter Vigil on Rappler. – Rappler.com