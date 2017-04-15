The army says, however, the armed men might have been communist rebels and not terrorists

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – Authorities are still verifying the reported presence of armed men in Barangay Inayawan, Cauayan town.

This came 3 days after government troopers clashed with suspected members of Mindanao-based Abu Sayyaf in Bohol on April 11. The gunfight killed 3 soldiers, a police officer, and 5 terrorists.

Chief Inspector Ruben Pajarito, Cauayan town police chief, said Saturday, April 15, that residents initially claimed that some armed men alighted from a pump boat Friday night.

Responding to the report, the police and the army discovered that the pump boat was owned by a 70-year-old American citizen from Bacong town in Negros Oriental.

The foreigner, along with his 12-year-old daughter, took a respite at the village after they encountered engine trouble.

Authorities remained on full alert as some of the locals alleged that armed men were seen in the area.

Pajarito stressed there was no presence of a terrorist group in the town as there was "no initial contact" with the residents. He said they believed that the armed men seen by the locals were communist rebels.

Lt John Tumamao, head of the Bravo Company of the Army's 79th Infantry Battalion based in the town, echoed the assessment of the police.

He added that New People's Army (NPA) still has some influence in the town.

The police and the army told the public not to panic, as authorities assured them there's nothing to worry about. They also urged residents to report to authorities if they notice any suspicious persons or activities. – Rappler.com