(UPDATED) 'Ang Pilipinas, para ito sa mga taong naghirap...Ang mayayaman, kalaban ko 'yan,' President Rodrigo tells close to 7,000 OFWs in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (UPDATED) – President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday, April 15 (Doha time), challenged business tycoon Lucio Tan to pay his unpaid taxes as he slammed oligarchs in front of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) here.

"Lucio Tan has almost billion, 30 billion. He has to pay. He has to pay. Lahat (All of them), they have to pay," Duterte said during his meeting with the Filipino community in Qatar at around 6 pm in Doha, or 11 pm in Manila.

The President also said Dunkin Donuts, which he said is owned by the Prietos of the Philippine Daily Inquirer, has its own tax deficiencies.

"Ang Pilipinas, para ito sa mga taong naghirap. Kayo ang protektahan ko. Ang mayayaman, kalaban ko 'yan," he said. (The Philippines is for people who are suffering. I will protect you. The rich are my enemies.)

In his speech, Duterte repeated as well his usual tirades against human rights groups, the European Union, and critics such as Senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

At the same time, he praised US President Donald Trump who said Duterte is "doing it right." He said, "'Yang si Trump, nag-iisip nang malalim 'yan. Hindi' yan magiging bilyonaryo... Kita mo 'yung building niya? Paano ka magiging bobo?" (Trump is a deep thinker. He will not be a billionaire otherwise... Have you seen his building? How can he be stupid?)

"Do not fuck with me. I will really kill you," the President said before a cheering crowd.

Close to 7,000 people attended Duterte's meeting with the Filipino community on Saturday, Philippine Ambassador to Qatar Alan Timbayan said.

Duterte is in Qatar for a 3-country Middle East trip that aims to boost the Philippines' ties with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar, as well as to look after OFWs here. – Rappler.com