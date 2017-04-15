'Let the promise of Easter be our guide as we build a progressive, inclusive and independent nation,' the President tells Filipinos in his Easter Sunday message

MANILA, Philippines – The story of Christ's Resurrection should serve as a reminder for Filipinos that the Philippines deserves "salvation" from the ills of society, President Rodrigo Duterte said in his Easter Sunday message April 16.

"The story of the Risen Christ on Easter Sunday is a message of perseverance and faith in the grief of Black Saturday," the President's message, released Sunday, read. "Christ's Resurrection should inspire us to achieve our collective aspirations through our unwavering devotion."

He said that the occasion should remind citizens that "our country deserves salvation from drugs, criminality and corruption that have long plagued this nation and that our people will rise and triumph over society's ills."

"Let the promise of Easter be our guide as we build a progressive, inclusive and independent nation – where government and people work together to attain peace, justice, safety and security for all," he continued.

His Easter message comes at a time when his administration is facing criticism for a bloody war on drugs, linked to the deaths of at least 7,000 people.

Duterte is currently in Qatar, the last leg of his 3-country trip to the Middle East. He is expected to be back in the Philippines by Monday, April 17. – Rappler.com