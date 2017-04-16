EcoWaste Coalition posts photos of mounds of trash in popular Lenten pilgrimage sites

MANILA, Philippines – Environmental advocacy group EcoWaste Coalition took Holy Week pilgrims to task for dumping trash and burning litter in popular pilgrimage sites during Holy Week.

In a press release on Sunday, April 16, the group urged Filipinos to aim for a greener, trash-free pilgrimage next time and stop dumping trash or setting garbage heaps on fire.

The group shared photos of discarded food and beverage containers, cigarette butts, and plastic bags found at the Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan. Some had also taken to burning their litter, which EcoWaste Coalition said added to dangerous air contaminants that may cause serious health problems.

“The dumping and burning of trash that happened in pilgrimage sites and the roads leading to them are totally inexcusable,” said the group's national coordinator Aileen Lucero.

“There is no excuse for defiling the environment, the sustainer of all life, with pollutants that can cause harm to personal as well as community health,” she added.

The group pointed out that littering and open burning of trash are punishable under local ordinances and under Republic Act 9003, the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act.

The EcoWaste Coalition called on pilgrims to mind their trash next time.

“The activities in remembrance of the Passion of Christ should not generate ‘holitrash.' Instead of adding to our garbage and climate woes, the solemn week should inspire us to clean our hearts and strengthen our respect for Mother Earth and other beings," the group added. – Rappler.com