Stories from across the Philippines on Monday, May 1

1 cop killed in NPA attack on Quirino town police station

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Isabela – A policeman on duty was killed after suspected armed rebels attacked a town police station in Quirino province.



Initial report reaching Cuntapay said an unidentified number of suspected members of the New People's Army (NPA) fired at policemen on duty at the Maddela town police station at around 10:30 pm Saturday evening, April 29. The rebels were reportedly on board two vans and an elf truck. Cuntapay said the firefight lasted for 45 minutes. Two police officers were later abducted but was rescued in a hot pursuit. The rebels were able to seized the troopers' guns, two police mobile cars, one Toyota Hi-lux truck and one Mahindra car. The vehicles, however, were later recovered in a nearby village. – Raymon Dullana/Rappler.com In a phone interview on Sunday, April 30, Chief Inspector Avelino Cuntapay, Quirino police information officer, identified the fatality as certain Police Officer 2 Jerome Cardenas.

Town councilor shot dead in Bataan

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga – A town councilor of Hermosa town in Bataan province was gunned down by a group of men armed with long firearms around noontime on Saturday, April 29.

A police report sent to reporters here states that Councilor Danilo Basi, 63, was walking on his way home from his agricultural farm in Mambog-Mandama village. One of the 4 still-unidentified men alighted from a black car and shot the victim several times with a long firearm, hitting him in various parts of his body.

The suspects then sped off toward the direction of Orani town.

The town official was rushed to a hospital in Dinalupihan, Bataan, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

As of Sunday, the police are still conducting follow-up operation to determine the identities of the suspects and possible cause for the murder of the town councilor. – Jun A. Malig/Rappler.com