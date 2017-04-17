The official TIME 100 list of the world's most influential people will be out on April 20

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte topped the TIME 100 Reader Poll, the newsmagazine said Monday, April 17.

The TIME 100 Reader Poll is an online survey of who the magazine's readers think should be included in the publication's annual TIME 100 list of the world's most influential people.

TIME said Duterte received 5% of the total "yes" votes in the poll, followed closely by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Pope Francis, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg (all at 3% of the "yes" votes).

In the online survey, readers were asked who they think should be part of the prestigious list, by clicking "yes" or "no" in a gallery of 114 pre-determined personalities, from politics to the arts. The poll ran from March 24 to April 16.

The magazine said the official TIME 100 list – determined by the publication's editors – will be out on April 20. – Rappler.com