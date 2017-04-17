The President renews the ad interim appointment of secretaries Lopez for the environment, Taguiwalo for social welfare, Mariano for agrarian reform, and Ubial for health

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte once again renewed the appointments of 4 Cabinet secretaries after they were bypassed by Congress.

Duterte issued ad interim appointments of the following officials, according to the Office of Executive Secretary in a message sent on Monday, April 17:

Environment Secretary Gina Lopez

Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano

Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo

Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial

Lopez faces the fiercest opposition to her appointment after large mining firms came together to protest her closure of some mines.

No less than a fellow Cabinet member, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, has expressed criticism for her policies and decision-making process.

Despite Congress not greenlighting their appointments, Duterte has repeatedly expressed confidence and trust in all 4 of them, particularly in Lopez and Taguiwalo.

Malacañang in mid-March already announced that the President was expected to reappoint the 4 officials. – Rappler.com