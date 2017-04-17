Duterte renews appointment of Gina Lopez, 3 other Cabinet members
MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte once again renewed the appointments of 4 Cabinet secretaries after they were bypassed by Congress.
Duterte issued ad interim appointments of the following officials, according to the Office of Executive Secretary in a message sent on Monday, April 17:
- Environment Secretary Gina Lopez
- Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano
- Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo
- Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial
Lopez faces the fiercest opposition to her appointment after large mining firms came together to protest her closure of some mines.
No less than a fellow Cabinet member, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, has expressed criticism for her policies and decision-making process.
Despite Congress not greenlighting their appointments, Duterte has repeatedly expressed confidence and trust in all 4 of them, particularly in Lopez and Taguiwalo.
Malacañang in mid-March already announced that the President was expected to reappoint the 4 officials. – Rappler.com