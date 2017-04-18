Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana assures the Vice President the defense establishment and the military are loyal to the Constitution and duly constituted authorities

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo was given a security briefing on Tuesday, April 18, in a formal ceremony inside Camp Aguinaldo, the headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

She was given a 15-minute briefing on the security challenges that the country is facing, as well as the military's capabilities and accomplishments.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana led the program and delivered welcome remarks. Major General Noel Clement, AFP deputy chief of staff for operations, gave the briefing.

"The Vice President was made aware of the capabilities the [military] now possesses, the security challenges it faces, [how it] copes in various mission areas locally and abroad, and the military's way forward in its firm and continuing commitment to bring about conditions for peace, progress, and security for the country with the support of other departments, local governments, and their respective constituents," reads a joint statement issued by the Department of National Defense (DND), AFP, and the Office of the Vice President (OVP).

Robredo was also rendered the customary military arrival honors when she entered the camp.

Loyalty to the Constitution

In his remarks, Lorenzana assured Robredo that the defense establishment and the military are loyal to the Constitution and duly constituted authorities.

"He (Lorenzana) expressed the continuing and unwavering loyalty and commitment of the DND – the AFP included – to the Constitution and the duly constituted authorities," reads their joint statement.

Lorenzana also assured Robredo that "every member of the Department, the Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors and Marines will have no reservations to perpetuate its mandate of ensuring the defense and security of the state and the protection of its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The statement said Robredo was satisfied with the accomplishments of the military.

The security briefing comes a day after defeated vice presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr took his election protest a step forward before the Presidential Electoral Tribunal.

On Monday, April 17, he paid P36 million as initial installment of the recount fee necessary so that his protest would move forward.

The security briefing for Robredo was arranged long ago, although the date was only set last week, said Colonel Edgard Arevalo, chief of the AFP Public Affairs Office. – Rappler.com