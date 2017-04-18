Dr Shahid Sinolinding, the younger brother of Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Health Secretary Kadil Sinolinding Jr, was killed inside his clinic at 11 am Tuesday

MANILA, Philippines – Just over a month after the death of Dr Dreyfuss Perlas, another doctor serving in the barrios was shot dead in Cotabato City on Tuesday morning, April 18, Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial confirmed to Rappler.

Ubial said Dr Shahid Sinolinding – the younger brother of Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Health Secretary Kadil Sinolinding Jr – was killed inside his clinic in Cotabato City at 11 am Tuesday.

According to an ABS-CBN report, the younger Sinolinding – an ophthalmologist – and his security escort were shot dead by a gunman who pretended to be a patient of the clinic.

"We condemn in strongest terms the murder of Dr Sinolinding, the second doctor to the barrio to be murdered in two months," Ubial said in a text message.

Secretary Sinolinding has yet to issue a statement as of this posting.

Last March, the killing of Perlas – a physician who had been deployed to Lanao del Norte under the government's Doctors to the Barrios program – prompted the health department to "revisit and amend" the Magna Carta of Public Health Workers.

The Department of Justice also directed the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate the killing. Ubial said Perlas' death was an isolated case. (READ: After death of Lanao del Norte doctor, LGUs urged to secure health workers) – Rappler.com