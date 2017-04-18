A Judicial Excellence Awardee, Pahimna is the judge who sentenced 14 Abu Sayyaf members to life imprisonment for the Dos Palmas kidnapping

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte appointed regional trial court judge Lorifel Pahimna as Sandiganbayan associate justice.

Pahimna's appointment papers were signed by the President last March 1 but were released to media only on Tuesday, April 18. (READ: Get to know the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan)

She replaces retiring Associate Justice Napoleon Inoturan, after being chosen from a pool of 7 nominees for the post.

Pahimna, who passed the bar in 1987, served as judge at the Taguig Regional Trial Court and Pasig City Regional Trial Court.

In 2008, she was a Judicial Excellence Awardee, and was given, specifically, the Chief Justice Jose Abad Santos Award.

A year before, in 2007, Pahimna sentenced 14 Abu Sayyaf members to life imprisonment for their involvement in the 2001 Dos Palmas kidnapping in which they abducted 20 people from the Dos Palmas beach resort in Puerto Princesa, Palawan. – with reports from Jodesz Gavilan / Rappler.com