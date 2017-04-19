Officials of the Veterans Regional Hospital in Nueva Vizcaya have shared photos of the girl, believed to be 3 to 4 years old, in the hope that a relative would recognize her

ISABELA, Philippines – Hospital officials in Nueva Vizcaya have asked for help in identifying a 3- to 4-year-old girl who survived a bus crash in Nueva Ecija.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the Veterans Regional Hospital (VRH) in Bayombong town in Nueva Vizcaya appealed to the public to share the photo of the child for her relatives to know that she survived the bus crash in Carranglan town in Nueva Ecija on Tuesday, April 18.

Hospital officials said they could not identify the child because she could not speak and had nothing that can be used to identify her.

"Kabilang po siya sa mga biktima ng aksidente kahapon sa nalaglag na bus sa isang bangin sa boundary ng Vizcaya at Nueva Ecija. 'Di po siya makapagsalita kaya 'di namin malaman kung sino at tagasaan siya," VRH said in its Facebook post.

(She's one of the victims of the bus that fell into a ravine at the boundary of Nueva Vizcaya and Nueva Ecija. She could not speak so we can't identify who she is and where she's from.)

"Kung namumukhaan 'nyo po, mangyaring ipagbigay-alam po sa kanyang mga kamag-anak (If you recognize her, please inform her relatives)," the hospital added.

A hospital employee, who was authorized by the medical chief to speak to the media, told Rappler on Wednesday, April19, that the child has been under the supervision of social workers since Tuesday.

The girl sustained head injuries and a fracture in her left arm, and was placed in intensive care.

Dr Cirilo Galindez, VRH chief, said the hospital initially admitted 29 victims. One of them, identified as Gladys Pacada, 39, was declared dead on arrival.

Another patient, 20-year-old Dyesabel Llamas, died on Wednesday morning while being treated in the surgical intensive care unit.

Most of the victims who were admitted to the hospital were from Nueva Vizcaya and Nueva Ecija, the hospital official said.

On Tuesday morning, a Leomarick minibus fell into a ravine in Carranglan, after the driver lost control of the vehicle at the curved portion of Maharlika Highway, according to police. There were over 30 dead and 46 injured because of the crash, as of early Wednesday morning. – Rappler.com