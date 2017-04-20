Former president and now Pampanga 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo says she feels 'fortunate' she was given a chance to clear her name

MANILA, Philippines – Former president and now Pampanga 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo feels vindicated the Supreme Court (SC) upheld with finality her acquittal from her plunder case.

“I am delighted with the Supreme Court decision ruling with finality my acquittal of the charges filed against me with respect to the PCSO (Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office) case,” said Arroyo in an ambush interview at the House of Representatives on Thursday, April 20.

“I feel fortunate that I was given the chance to clear my name. It is truly a vindication,” she added.

On Tuesday, April 18, the SC en banc upheld the acquittal of Arroyo in her plunder case that stemmed from the controversial P366-million PCSO fund scam. (READ: TIMELINE: Gloria Arroyo – from plunder to acquittal)

The SC justices thumbed down the motion for reconsideration filed by the Office of the Ombudsman seeking the reversal of High Court’s July 2016 decision.

Prior the July 2016 ruling, Arroyo spent 4 years under hospital arrest at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center from 2012 to mid-2016.

She was able to celebrate her birthday this month in Pampanga for the first time since her release. (WATCH: Arroyo celebrates 70th birthday)

Arroyo also again expressed her support of President Rodrigo Duterte, who attended Arroyo’s 70th birthday party in her La Vista home.

“We can now move forward and take stock of what remains to be done to help this current administration achieve its goals of giving a better life to all Filipinos,” said Arroyo. – Rappler.com