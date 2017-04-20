Bookmark and refresh this page for the latest information on flight cancellations during the 2017 ASEAN summit in Manila on April 26 to 29

MANILA, Philippines – Some flights have been canceled from April 26 to 29 due to the Philippines’ hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian (ASEAN) summit in Manila.

The government has imposed a no-fly and no-sail zone within the Manila Bay area during the said dates.

Air Juan

In a travel advisory, charter airline Air Juan announced that the following seaplane flights have been canceled:

For Wednesday to Saturday, April 26 to 29

AO 2011 Subic-Manila

AO 2021 Manila-Puerto Galera

AO 2022 Puerto Galera-Manila

AO 2032 Manila-Busuanga

AO 2033 Busuanga-Manila

AO 2051 Manila-Boracay

AO 2052 Boracay-Manila

AO 2012 Manila-Subic

For Friday, April 28

AO 2023 Manila-Puerto Galera

AO 2024 Puerto Galera-Manila

Air Juan said it would be rebooking or refunding concerned passengers on all affected flights. It added that flight schedules in other destinations such as Palawan, Caticlan, and Iloilo will not be affected.

Affected passengers traveling to and from Air Juan Seaplane Dock in CCP, Pasay City, Metro Manila, may rebook flights to next available ones, refund airfare without penalties, or have travel credits for future flights.

Passengers affected by this cancelation may call Air Juan at (632) 718-8111 or email at info@airjuan.com, or follow Air Juan’s Facebook account for more details and announcements. – Rappler.com